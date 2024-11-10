Eagles Look for Revenge in Back to Back against Charlottetown

November 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking for a repeat of last week as they take on the Charlottetown Islanders this afternoon at Centre 200.

This afternoon marks the fourth meeting in eight days between the Eagles and Islanders, and the Eagles are looking to once again gain a split of a weekend series. Last weekend, Charlottetown posted a last second victory on Friday night before the Eagles countered with a victory on Saturday. Following an overtime win for Charlottetown last night, the Eagles will look to counter punch today.

Just as was the case after Charlottetown's first victory, Egor Goriunov scored the game winning goal. Nicolas Ruccia picked up the win in his return to the Centre 200, stopping 31 of 34 shots. For the Eagles, Tomas Lavoie was the star, scoring two goals on the backend. The Eagles will get some help up front this afternoon as team leading scorer Joey Henneberry returns from a two game suspension.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of this afternoon's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

