Cats Sink Drakkar in Battle of Division Leaders

November 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats badly outshot Baie-Comeau 39-14, including a dominant 19-2 in the third, but it took a late third period goal from Juraj Pekarcik, his 5th, to defeat the East Division-leading Drakkar 2-1 before 5,200 fans at the annual Remembrance Day game at the Avenir Centre.

Gabe Smith's 6th of the season tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. Centreman Markus Vidicek was instrumental assisting on both Moncton goals, ending the Drakkar win streak at five games. The red hot Moncton club has now won four straight games to post an impressive 1st-place record to 15-2-2. The Cats are also 9-1-1 in the last eleven games to remain the Q's number one team.

The three game stars: 1st Star - Juraj Pekarcik, 2nd Star - Baie-Comeau's Lucas Beckman, 3rd Star - Gabe Smith.

THIS WEEK - The Wildcats host the Saint John Sea Dogs Thursday night at 7pm and travel to Charlottetown Saturday night for a meeting with the Islanders.

