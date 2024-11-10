Titan Blank Mooseheads at Scotiabank Centre

November 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It's been tough for the Mooseheads to score goals this season and it didn't get any easier on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre where they were shutout 3-0 by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Colby Huggan scored midway through the first period for the visitors with what stood up as the game-winning goal while Alexandre Lallier and Louis-Francois Belanger added goals later in the game.

The power play was a rough spot for the Herd with the team going 0-for-7 with the man advantage and is just 1-for-25 over the last nine games. Mathis Rousseau made 28 saves in the loss and Halifax saw its record dip below the .500 mark at 8-9-2-0 through 19 games of the season.

Titan goalie Josh Fleming was named the first star of the game with a 28 save shutout performance. Huggan got the second star and Mooseheads rookie defenceman Carlos Handel earned the third star.

Attendance was 8,491.

Halifax is getting set to head out on a three-game road trip through North-Western Quebec with stops in Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda and Val d'Or on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of next week. The next home game at Scotiabank Centre is Thursday, November 21st at 7pm when the Mooseheads entertain Shawinigan on Student Night. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

