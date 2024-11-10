Islanders Complete Weekend Sweep over Cape Breton with 4-2 Victory in Ruccia's Return to Centre 200

November 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders battled their way to a gritty 4-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles this afternoon, sealing a weekend sweep in Sydney.

In a game marked by heavy pressure from the Eagles, G Nicolas Ruccia shone, standing tall against his former team to turn away 36 shots and keep the Isles in control.

Fresh off an intense 4-3 overtime win last night, the Isles returned to Centre 200 hungry to clinch another win. Ruccia, making his second start of the weekend in familiar territory, was outstanding in net, setting the tone early and shutting down multiple dangerous opportunities from the Eagles.

Cape Breton led the shot count significantly but couldn't break Ruccia's confidence as he frustrated his old teammates.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead in the first period when F Nathan Leek battled in front of the net to bury a powerplay goal, assisted by calm blueliner D Thomas Sirman. Despite an Eagles barrage that saw the Islanders outshot 19-7 in the opening frame, Ruccia's resilience helped Charlottetown preserve their slim lead heading into the 1st intermission.

In the 2nd period, F Kyle Powers extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0, capitalizing on a rebound just moments after an Isles powerplay expired.

Cape Breton responded with a quick goal from the point, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but F Ross Campbell answered back with a timely goal off a delayed penalty call, restoring Charlottetown's two-goal cushion.

With the game winding down and the Isles leading 3-1, Cape Breton upped the pressure, but Ruccia continued to make key saves. Supported by strong defensive plays, including a diving effort from D Owen Conrad.

The Eagles managed to slip one by Ruccia late in the 3rd, tightening the game to 3-2, but Nathan Leek's empty-netter sealed the 4-2 win for Charlottetown.

Leek, who finished with two goals, was a standout alongside linemates Powers and Campbell, who contributed to every Islanders goal. Ruccia's brilliant weekend showing was the highlight, as he delivered clutch saves and demonstrated poise in his old barn.

With this victory, the Islanders head back home with momentum and confidence, having completed a perfect weekend against their Maritimes rivals.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.