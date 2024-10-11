Eagles Continue Road Trip Tonight in Rouyn-Noranda

October 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to build their first winning streak of the 2024-25 season as their road trip continues tonight in Rouyn-Noranda against the Huskies.

The Eagles got in the win column for the first time on Wednesday with a 6-4 victory over Gatineau. It was a spectacular debut for newly acquired 20 year old Joseph Henneberry who scored a hat trick in his first game in Eagle colours. The newly formed line of Henneberry, Cam Squires, and Jacob Newcombe combined for ten points. It was also a special night for Squires, as it was his 200th game in the QMJHL.

Tonight's opposition provides a formidable attack that includes reigning scoring champion Antonin Verreault, who is off to another strong start with 11 points in six games. However, he currently trails his own teammate, new import Lars Steiner, who leads all QMJHL rookies with 13 points in six contests. Another greater than point per game player is Bill Zonnon, who is projected by some to be a first round NHL draft pick.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Aréna Glencore, Rouyn-Nornada, Quebec

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/Xsj1O

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31589/

CAPE BRETON ROUYN-NORANDA

1-5-0-1 RECORD 3-1-1-1

14GF/ 29GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 26GF/22GA

0-2-0-0 LAST YEAR'S SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0

Wednesday, Cape Breton 6 @ Gatineau 4 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Blainville-Boisbriand 2 @ Rouyn-Noranda 3

Joseph Henneberry (7 points in 5 games) LEADING SCORER Lars Steiner (13 points in 6 games)

17th, 7.4% POWER PLAY 1st, 40.9%

15th, 68.8% PENALTY KILL. 12th, 73.7%

Brayden Schmitt, Angelo Fullerton, Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Kyle Hagen, Leighton Carruthers

