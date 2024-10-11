OT Doesn't Go the Mooseheads Way vs Acadie-Bathurst

October 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Tyson Goguen dashed the Mooseheads hopes of ending a long losing streak against the Titan on Friday night when he scored with just 47.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give Acadie-Bathurst a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Centre.

That's the ninth straight win over the Herd for the Titan dating back to last season and the third consecutive loss for the Mooseheads overall to drop the record to 5-4 early in the season. Liam Kilfoil and Antoine Fontaine each had a goal and an assist in the defeat. Fontaine left with a lower body injury and did not return. He is listed as day-to-day.

Jack Martin and Logan Crosby also had assists for Halifax.

Mathis Rousseau had a strong game between the pipes despite the loss and stopped 28-of-31 shots but was outplayed by Josh Fleming at the other end who was the first star with 31 saves on 33 shots.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards had a goal and an assist for Bathurst who improved to 6-3 on the season while rookie Maddex Marmulak of Middle Sackville scored his first career goal in front of his family and friends.

The Mooseheads will look to rebound on Thanksgiving Sunday on home ice against the Cape Breton Eagles at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now Ticketmaster.ca

