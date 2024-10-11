Eagles on Two Game Winning Streak with Victory in Rouyn-Noranda

October 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Jacob Newcombe's goal in the sixth round of the shootout stood up as the winner as the Eagles defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 Friday night on the road. With the result the Eagles have won both games thus far on their Quebec road trip.

- Xavier Daigle & Cole Burbidge scored the Eagles for the Eagles in regulation. Nathan Langlois & Thomas Verdon countered for the Huskies.

- Both goaltenders shone, as Jakob Milota stopped 41 of 43 shots (and five of six in the shootout) while Samuel Melcohe stopped 21 of 23 (and four of six in the shootout).

The Huskies carried the play in the opening stages of a fast paced first period, outshooting the Eagles 5-0 to start. But it was the Eagles striking first. A big hit from Etienne Desjardins opened up the ice for a sequence of passes for Émile Ricard & Romain Litalien to feed Daigle on the right side of the ice, and he scored the only goal of the opening 20 minutes to make the score 1-0.

The second period would see the Eagles both fall behind and tie the game up. At the 8:10 mark, Langlois surged up the right wing and beat Milota to put the home team on the board. The league's best power play then came through for a go ahead goal, with a Verdon tip making for a 2-1 scoreline.

Before period's end, the Eagles had an opportunity as William Vézina was assessed a double minor. While the Huskies killed off the second half of the penalty, the Eagles got the tying goal in the first half- Burbidge getting his stick on a shot/pass from Cam Squires.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the third period, despite the Huskies having a power play in the final three minutes. Overtime was played at a quick pace, but the shots were just 3-1 in favour of Rouyn-Noranda, with neither team able to break through.

The Eagles pulled ahead in the second round of the shootout when Joseph Henneberry slipped the puck through the legs of Meloche. After Milota denied Antonin Verreault, Squires had an opportunity to finish the game.

Squires couldn't solve Meloche, and Rouyn-Noranda's Bill Zonnon was able to beat Milota to send the shootout to extra shooters. Neither round four or five could determine to a winner.

Newcombe put the visitors in front, going five hole on Meloche, setting the stage for Milota. He denied Ty Higgins and the Eagles skated away with the victory.

The Eagles are next in action tomorrow afternoon in Val-d'Or against the Foreurs, featuring national U17 player Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte. Puck drop is at 5 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/Epdus and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 41 saves on 43 shots

2. Samuel Melcoche (Rouyn-Noranda) 21 saves on 23 shots

3. Nathan Langlois (Rouyn-Noranda) 1 goal

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle, Callum Aucoin, Aiden McCollough

Scratches For Rouyn-Noranda: Leighton Carruthers (injury), Kyle Hagen (injury), Charlie Benigno, Alexis Poirier, Antoine St-Laurent

Final Shots On Goal: 43-23 in favour of Rouyn-Noranda

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Rouyn-Noranda Power Play: 1/3

