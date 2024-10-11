Charlottetown Islanders vs. Victoriaville Tigres for Friday Night Hockey

October 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return to home ice on Friday night to take on the Victoriaville Tigres in what promises to be a pivotal matchup for both teams.

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ADT

Location: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown

After a tough road trip, the Islanders are looking to break out of a 3-game losing streak, having fallen to the Quebec Remparts, Moncton Wildcats, and the Saint John Sea Dogs. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 loss to Moncton, highlighted some key issues the team is eager to address-most notably, their slow starts and a costly penalties.

Despite these setbacks, the Islanders have shown resilience. Often finishing games strong with impressive third-period efforts, these late-game surges have come too little too late in recent outings. Head Coach Jim Hulton will be emphasizing the need for quicker starts and more discipline to avoid spending time in the penalty box.

Goaltending will be a key storyline for the Isles, though it's uncertain whether #71 Nicolas Ruccia or #1 Donald Hickey will get the nod between the pipes. Both have been solid, giving the Islanders confidence no matter who starts. The team will need another strong showing from their netminder as they seek to snap their skid.

The Islanders aren't the only team in need of a bounce-back performance. The Victoriaville Tigres are also on a 3-game losing streak, having dropped contests to Shawinigan, Chicoutimi, and Quebec. Over that span, they've struggled defensively, allowing 20 goals while only scoring 7. The Tigres' defence will have to tighten up if they hope to leave Charlottetown with a win.

Players to Watch:

-Alexis Michaud (Charlottetown): Michaud has been a bright spot for the Isles despite their recent struggles, consistently finding the back of the net and providing a spark for their offence.

-Nathan Leek (Charlottetown): Leek has been a jolt of energy for the Isles as he has scored 3 times in his last 3 games.

-Olivier Houde (Victoriaville): Newly acquired from Cape Breton, Houde is expected to make his debut for Victoriaville in this game.

Both teams will be desperate to end their losing streaks, making this an intense and hard-fought battle. For the Isles, playing in front of their home crowd at the Eastlink Centre could provide the extra motivation they need to break out of their slump. Fans can expect them to come out firing as they aim to start strong and avoid the penalty trouble that plagued them in recent games.

