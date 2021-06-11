Dylan Moore Homers on Rehab Assignment, Rainiers Outslugged by Sacramento in Series Opener

June 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Jantzen Witte of the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Jantzen Witte of the Tacoma Rainiers(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

TACOMA, WA - Second baseman Dylan Moore doubled in the 1st inning on Thursday and added a 3rd inning home run, his first during his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, but the Rainiers were defeated by the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium, 15-7. Moore has four extra-base hits in his last two games and is 5-for-11 in three games at Tacoma.

The Rainiers (15-15) took the game's first lead in the 1st inning when Moore scored on a single to left field by first baseman Luis Torrens. Tacoma added to its advantage in the 2nd inning on an RBI double from third baseman Jantzen Witte that plated right fielder Luis Liberato.

Tacoma starter Vinny Nittoli pitched a pair of scoreless frames before southpaw Max Roberts took over in the 3rd inning. Roberts gave up two runs to even the score, 2-2.

Moore clobbered his home run to lead off the bottom of the 3rd inning. With a full count, the Seattle Mariners infielder took the seventh pitch from Sacramento (14-17) right-hander Tyler Beede over the Michelob ULTRA Launch Pad in left field.

Tacoma has blasted home runs in 17 straight contests, tying a streak from June 25-July 10, 2010 for the longest in club history dating back to at least 2005.

The River Cats scored the next 10 runs, including four in the 4th inning against Ryan Dull (0-2), four off lefty Williams Jerez in the 5th inning, and one tally in each the 6th and 7th innings against Wyatt Mills and Zack Weiss.

Catcher Cal Raleigh extended his career-long hit streak to 19 games with a 5th inning single. Raleigh is 32-for-81 (.395) during the 19-game stretch, the longest active streak in the Triple-A West.

In the 7th inning, Torrens doubled home shortstop Jack Reinheimer and Raleigh, cutting the deficit, 12-5.

The Rainiers added another run when left fielder José Marmolejos stroked what would've been a two-run double into center field, but designated hitter Eric Filia was ruled out for not touching third base following an appeal by Sacramento. The third out cost Tacoma a run and left Marmolejos stranded at second base to end the inning.

Witte belted a solo shot in the 8th inning, his fourth of the campaign, getting Tacoma within five runs, 12-7. The Rainiers third baseman was called on to pitch the 9th inning in his third pitching appearance of the season. Witte surrendered the final three River Cats runs but recorded a strikeout.

The Rainiers and River Cats will continue their six-game series on Friday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is schedule for 7:05 p.m. PT as Tacoma right-hander Darren McCaughan (1-2, 6.43) matches up against Sacramento righty Matt Frisbee (1-0, 5.40).

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.