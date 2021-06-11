OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 11, 2021

El Paso Chihuahuas (13-17) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (14-17)

Game #32 of 120/Home #14 of 60

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Evan Miller (1-1, 2.61) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana/RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-1, 5.04)

Friday, June 11, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try for a third straight win as they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. on a Fireworks Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first 1,000 fans will also receive an OKC Dodgers hat...OKC is 10-4 over the last 14 games and owns the best record in Triple-A West since May 25...OKC is also 7-3 in the last 10 home games and is 5-2 on the current homestand.

Last Game: Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez allowed one run over a season-high 6.0 innings of work and knocked a RBI double in the fifth inning to kick-start the OKC Dodgers' offense in a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso took the first lead of the game when Trent Grisham (ML Rehab) hit a RBI double in the fifth inning. The Dodgers (14-17) picked up their first hit of the game in the fourth inning, then tallied their first run in the fifth inning when Ramírez hit a RBI double into right field to tie the game. Solo home runs by Keibert Ruiz in the sixth inning and Zach Reks in the eighth inning put OKC in front, 3-1, before Andy Burns added a RBI single to close out the scoring. Ramírez (2-2) earned his second win of the season, allowed six hits and one walk and tied his season-high mark with seven strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Dennis Santana (0-0) is slated to open tonight's game and will be followed by Austin Bibens-Dirkx...Santana has served in a similar role in his previous two outings this season with OKC...During his last game June 6 against Sugar Land, he allowed five runs on five hits over 1.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts in OKC's 8-5 loss (ND)...He previously faced the Chihuahuas May 31 in El Paso and allowed one run on three hits over 2.0 innings with three strikeouts...Santana was optioned to OKC May 27 after appearing in 16 games with LAD this season, posting a 6.00 ERA in 18.0 IP with eight K's against 11 walks.

Reigning Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-1) is scheduled to follow Santana tonight on the mound...He also piggybacked Santana Sunday and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings against Sugar Land in OKC, allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts, throwing 69 pitches. He picked up his first weekly award since May 2013 with the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays...On May 30 in El Paso, Bibens-Dirkx tossed a season-high 6.0 innings and was the winning pitcher in the team's 20-9 runaway victory. He allowed five runs and six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. Throughout his start, Bibens-Dirkx recorded two separate stretches where he retired eight consecutive batters...The Dodgers have won in three of his first four starts, and he's pitched at least 5.0 innings in four of five outings...Bibens-Dirkx signed with the Dodgers May 4 after he did not see any formal game action in 2020. He was with the Texas Rangers during Spring Training in 2020 and was released June 1...He made his MLB debut May 17, 2017 for the Texas Rangers and went on to be voted Texas Rangers Rookie of the Year in 2017 by DFW BBWAA chapter...He was originally selected in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by Seattle from the University of Portland and has spent time playing in the Mariners, Cubs, Rockies, Nationals, Blue Jays and Rangers organizations.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 5-2 2019: 2-2 All-time: 19-12 At OKC: 8-5 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season and first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021...OKC recently won the first series between the teams May 27-June 1, with the Chihuahuas winning the series opener and finale and OKC winning four straight games in the middle at Southwest University Park. OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 52-33, in the series as the Dodgers tallied wins of 12-5 and 20-9. The Dodgers slashed .311/.389/.553 over the six-game series and piled up 30 extra-base hits, including 12 homers. Luke Raley led the offense, going 10-for-21 with three homers, six-extra base hits and 14 RBI. Steven Souza Jr. smacked four homers and notched 11 RBI in five games...This is the Chihuahuas' first visit to Bricktown since 2018, when they won three of four games and held OKC to just seven runs over the entire series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all four previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Tim Federowicz (2015) and Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) have played for El Paso during their careers.

Staying Offensive: Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg) with a .216/.306/.345 slashline. But over the last 18 games, the team has scored 137 runs (7.6 rpg) and slashed .282/.382/.514...Since May 21, the Dodgers are tied for the lead among all Minor League teams with 137 runs and rank fourth with 174 hits behind Triple-A West foes Sacramento, Reno and Salt Lake. During the same period, the Dodgers pace all Triple-A teams with a .382 OBP...Over the last 18 games, the Dodgers are batting .350 (69x197) with runners in scoring position after starting the season .227 (25x110) with RISP over the first 13 games...The team has scored at least four runs in 13 of the last 14 games...The Dodgers have drawn 92 walks in the last 18 games (5.1 pg), which are the most in Triple-A West.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks hit his fourth homer of the season Thursday and his first since May 16. His four hits over the last two games have all gone for extra bases, as he also recorded three doubles on Tuesday night against Sugar Land to become the first OKC Dodgers player with three doubles in a game since Kyle Farmer July 13, 2018 at Round Rock. It was also the first three-double game of Reks' career...Over his last 10 games, Reks is 15-for-40 (.375) with seven doubles...He has reached base in 23 of his 24 games this season and currently ranks fifth in Triple-A West with a .445 OBP...Reks leads the Dodgers with 25 runs scored and is tied for first with nine doubles and ranks second with 31 hits...His 25 runs rank tied for fourth in Triple-A West, and he also ranks seventh with a .337 AVG and eighth with a 1.011 OPS...His 16 runs scored since May 29 are the most among all Triple-A players...In the seven games Reks has batted in the leadoff spot, the Dodgers are 6-1 and Reks is slashing .346/.485/.615 with six RBI and eight runs scored.

Burn Notice: Andy Burns connected on a RBI single in the eighth inning Thursday for OKC's fourth run of the night, extending his current hitting streak to nine games. During the streak, Burns is 15-for-31 (.484) with three homers, four doubles and 11 RBI...Since May 17, the infielder is batting .391 (25x64) with seven multi-hit games, nine doubles, four homers, 19 runs scored and 17 RBI over 19 games...For the season, Burns' nine doubles are tied for the team lead, while his 22 runs scored rank second and his 30 hits and 18 RBI each rank third...On Sunday, Burns collected the 1,000th hit of his pro career between his time in the Minors and the KBO.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers tallied their 11th multi-homer game of the season last night and have homered in four straight games, including five over the last two games. This is the third time this season the team has homered in four straight games, but they have yet to go yard in five consecutive contests...The team hit just 12 homers through its first 13 games but has swatted 30 homers since...Fifteen different OKC players have hit home runs so far this season...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed just four homers through the first seven games of the current homestand after surrendering 42 over the first 24 games of the season. Opponents have been kept inside the park in four of the last seven games after they had gone deep at least once in 22 of the first 24 games.

Cool Hand Luke: Luke Raley went 0-for-4 last night but recorded a stolen base and scored a run...On Tuesday, Raley hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the sixth inning and also drew two walks during the game. Over his last 11 starts, Raley is 17-for-40 (.425) with four doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBI and 15 runs scored...Raley leads the Dodgers with 29 RBI - tied for third-most in Triple-A this season - despite playing in just 18 of the team's 31 games...Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .333 (19x57) with five homers, four doubles, two triples, 16 runs scored and 28 RBI over the 16-game stretch. Since May 23 he leads all players in the Minors or Majors with 28 RBI (15 games).

Mound Turaround: Last night marked the third time in seven games this homestand, as well as the fourth time in the last nine games overall, the Dodgers held their opponent to only one run. The Dodgers have allowed three runs or less in six of their last nine games, including five games with two runs or less...During the team's current 10-4 stretch,, the pitching staff has posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while holding opponents to a .225 batting average. Prior to May 25, the team had a 7.44 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and .293 BAA over the first 17 games...Throughout the current homestand, the Dodgers have allowed 22 runs over seven games and opponents are batting .212 (45x212) overall and .200 (11x55) with runners in scoring position.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo has not played the last two games, but he is currently riding a season-best 13-game hitting streak. Ravelo is 23-for-45 (.511) with nine extra-base hits (six homers), 18 RBI and eight walks. The hitting streak is his longest since a 16-game streak in May 2019 with Triple-A Memphis from May 8-24...Overall this season, he leads all Triple-A players with a .407 AVG, .504 OBP, .758 SLG and 1.263 OPS...He leads the Dodgers' offense with 37 hits, eight homers and 17 walks, ranks second with 27 RBI and fourth with eight doubles...Ravelo has 17 walks against 11 strikeouts in 113 total plate appearances this season...Quite ironically, in the last three games Ravelo has not played, the Dodgers have combined to score 33 runs on 35 hits, including 12 home runs and 21 extra-base hits, while batting .345 (37x107) as a team.

Around the Horn: OKC pitchers were a combined 0-for-43 with 31 strikeouts this season prior to Yefry Ramírez's RBI double last night. It was first hit since the 2011 season when he was an infielder with the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Diamondbacks...Over his 15 games with OKC this season, Keibert Ruiz now has 13 extra-base hits, scored 15 runs and totaled 12 RBI...Last night the Dodgers struck out a season-low three times. They had struck out at least six times in each of their first 30 games...The Dodgers have committed just three errors over the past 11 games...Last night's five total runs was the fewest in any nine-inning OKC game this season and tied for the lowest run total overall...At 2 hours, 51 minutes, last night was the team's second-shortest nine-inning game of the season.

