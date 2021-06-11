Skeeters Fall to Round Rock 7-0
June 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were dealt a 7-0 loss from the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Constellation Field.
The Express scored all seven of their runs through the first five innings. Skeeters starter Jojanse Torres was handed the losing decision. Torres allowed four runs on two hits and walked four through 1 2/3 innings. Round Rock first baseman Curtis Terry hit a two-run home run - his ninth of the season - as part of a three-run first inning.
The Skeeters were shutout for the first time this season. They tallied four hits, including doubles from CJ Hinojosa and Jose Siri.
Astros catcher Jason Castro began a Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday night. He started at catcher and batted cleanup, going 0-for-2 on the night.
Right-hander Brett Conine will start for the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Right-hander Jason Bahr will get the start for the Express.
BOX SCORE: https://atmilb.com/3wuGUGx
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from June 11, 2021
- Skeeters Fall to Round Rock 7-0 - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Albuquerque Outslugs Salt Lake on Friday Night - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 11, 2021 vs. Sacramento River Cats (7:05 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Notes and Roster - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 11, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Dylan Moore Homers on Rehab Assignment, Rainiers Outslugged by Sacramento in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators' Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Reno - Las Vegas Aviators
- Tolman's second grand slam of season highlights offensive outburst - Sacramento River Cats
- Four Reno Homers Knock off Las Vegas, 7-5 - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.