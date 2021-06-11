Skeeters Fall to Round Rock 7-0

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were dealt a 7-0 loss from the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Constellation Field.

The Express scored all seven of their runs through the first five innings. Skeeters starter Jojanse Torres was handed the losing decision. Torres allowed four runs on two hits and walked four through 1 2/3 innings. Round Rock first baseman Curtis Terry hit a two-run home run - his ninth of the season - as part of a three-run first inning.

The Skeeters were shutout for the first time this season. They tallied four hits, including doubles from CJ Hinojosa and Jose Siri.

Astros catcher Jason Castro began a Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday night. He started at catcher and batted cleanup, going 0-for-2 on the night.

Right-hander Brett Conine will start for the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Right-hander Jason Bahr will get the start for the Express.

