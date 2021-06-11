Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is set to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday with the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The Skeeters and the Round Rock Express play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field.

Castro, in his second stint with the Astros, has hit .271 (13x48) with two home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games this season. He was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 25 with left achilles soreness.

The Astros signed Castro to a two-year contract this past offseason.

