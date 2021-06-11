Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters
June 11, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is set to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday with the Sugar Land Skeeters.
The Skeeters and the Round Rock Express play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field.
Castro, in his second stint with the Astros, has hit .271 (13x48) with two home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games this season. He was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 25 with left achilles soreness.
The Astros signed Castro to a two-year contract this past offseason.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from June 11, 2021
- Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Dylan Moore Homers on Rehab Assignment, Rainiers Outslugged by Sacramento in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators' Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Reno - Las Vegas Aviators
- Tolman's second grand slam of season highlights offensive outburst - Sacramento River Cats
- Four Reno Homers Knock off Las Vegas, 7-5 - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters
- Lance McCullers Jr. Tosses 4 Innings as Skeeters Beat Round Rock
- Skeeters to Open Homestand against Round Rock Express
- Skeeters Lose Finale of OKC Road Trip 9-6
- RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters