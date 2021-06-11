Aces Notes and Roster

Taking Flight:

The Aces won its sixth-straight series opener to start the 2021 campaign, downing the Las Vegas Aviators, 7-5, and snapping the home team's three-game winning streak.

Blake Lalli's squad has tied the fastest pace to 20 wins in franchise history, matching the 2011 squad's 20-11 record through the first 31 games.

Reno has moved to 7-2 in nine games in which the team has trailed by three or more runs and came back to tie the game.

Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho extended their respective hitting streaks to eight while Andrew Young increased his to five with their base knocks against Las Vegas.

Josh VanMeter and Young took the Aviators' Argenis Angulo deep consecutively in the top of the seventh, becoming the fourth pair to hit back-to-back dingers this season.

Viva Las Vegas:

In seven games this season, the Aces have outscored the Aviators, 49-32, with Reno tallying 18 in a single game on May 18.

Ellis leads all current players against Las Vegas this year with a .308 batting average and eight hits while boasting a trio of RBIs.

Juniel Querecuto has racked up the most hits against Sacramento, belting 40 hits in 138 at-bats and knocking in 18 runs.

Henry Ramos (23), Andrew Young (13) and Christian Lopes (10) have also recorded double-digit hits against the host squad.

Ellis, Seth Beer and Ryder Jones are the only Aces this season to register a hit against Las Vegas' starter Matt Milburn this season. Jones tallied the lone extra-base hit with a double.

Ninth Wonder of the World:

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .315 batting average, 80 runs scored, 112 hits, 23 doubles and 17 home runs in the seventh inning or later.

The team's batting average sits 51 points ahead of second-place Sacramento's .264 average.

Furthermore, nine Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Beer leads the pack with 12 hits, while Jamie Ritchie holds a .393 batting average with 11 base knocks in 28 at-bats and eight RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .303 batting average, while also recording a second-best 89 runs and 131 hits (tied with Asheville and Lake Elsinore).

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead all of Triple-A West and rank second in Triple-A with a .293 batting average and 36 hits. Of the 36 hits Reno has knocked in the eighth, its 13 doubles sit in a tie atop the MiLB leaderboard with the Lansing Lugnuts and Tampa Tarpons.

The Aces lead all of professional baseball in the ninth inning with a .359 batting average and rank second with 30 runs scored, trailing just the Tampa Bay Rays with 31. The Aces and the Arizona Diamondbacks have 37 hits apiece in the final frame.

Oh-Oh-Oh O'Rallies:

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or take a commanding lead on nine occasions this season.

Reno boasts a 7-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

Reno trailed by 3-0 early on June 10 against Las Vegas before tying the game and winning, 7-5.

During the team's 12-game homestand on May 27-June 8, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins.

The Aces toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6. In the ninth inning of the June 6 matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, Matt Lipka's game-winning, two-run double lifted the Aces to a 7-6 win.

Look Out MiLB, Aces Coming Through:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A-leading 212 runs scored while their .287 batting average and 306 hits rank second in MiLB, behind Sacramento

Three active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 33 hits while his 14 doubles sit in a tie for second in the Minors and his 18 extra-base hits sit in a three-way deadlock for third in Triple-A.

Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A with his .413 batting average and .549 on-base percentage.

