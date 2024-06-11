Durow Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Timmerman to 7-Day IL
June 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Harrison Durow reinstated from the 7-day IL and RHP Josh Timmerman placed on the 7-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 4 on the injured list.
In summary:
6/11: RHP Harrison Durow reinstated from the 7-day IL
6/10: RHP Josh Timmerman placed on the 7-day IL as of June 10
