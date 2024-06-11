RiverDogs' Bats Remain Quiet in 5-0 Loss to Wood Ducks

June 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs in action

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs in action(Charleston RiverDogs)

Kinston, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs were blanked by the Down East Wood Ducks in a 5-0 series-opening loss on Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium. The RiverDogs were limited to just five hits in suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.

The Wood Ducks (31-26) broke the ice in the bottom of the fourth, finally manufacturing a run off of Chandler Murphy. Arturo Disla reached on a Murphy error to begin the inning, but a double play on the next pitch erased the runner immediately. The right-hander walked the next two hitters on a pair of close 3-2 pitches. He went to a full count again to chandler Pollard and the second baseman drove in the game's first run with a single to right field.

Dalton Fowler entered out of the bullpen and worked a scoreless sixth but ran into some trouble in his second inning. After striking out Beycker Barroso to start the inning, the next three batters all singled with Tommy Specht's driving in a pair to make it 3-0. Before the inning ended, Down East added another run on a bases loaded wild pitch from Will Stevens.

The Charleston (24-33) debut of Manuel De La Rosa featured one more insurance run coming home for Down East. De La Rosa walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases with one out. He then misplayed a groundball tapped back to the mound by Echedry Vargas as the lead grew to 5-0.

Murphy took the loss after allowing a lone run in 5.0 innings. He struck out five and scattered four hits. Fowler was charged with three runs, two earned, as the first man out of the bullpen. Will Stevens did not allow a run in 0.2 innings and De La Rosa surrendered one run in his 1.0 inning toeing the rubber.

The RiverDogs were stymied by the duo of David Davalillo and Justin Sanchez. The starter, Davalillo, flustered them for 5.0 innings to earn the win. He struck out four and allowed just two hits. Sanchez picked up his first save of the year by striking out five over the final 4.0 innings.

The Wood Ducks were led by two hits each from Pollard and Gleider Figuereo. They finished with eight as a team. The only RiverDogs player with multiple hits was Enderson Delgado, who finished 2-4.

The second game of the series is a Wednesday matinee at 12:05 p.m. RHP Engert Garcia (1-3, 5.53) will make his first start of the campaign for the RiverDogs. RHP Josh Trentadue (3-1, 4.46) will oppose him on the hill for Down East.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.