Dunedin Visits Lakeland for Game Two of a Four Game Weekend Series

July 5, 2019





SERIES OPENING WIN: Dunedin defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers by the 10-1 final in a July 4th victory. RHP Josh Winckowski was the top story of the game allowing a hit and a walk in the first but after walking the tight rope out of the jam, sat down the next 19 Flying Tigers hitters to compete seven scoreless innings for Dunedin. The recently hot Blue Jays offense got off to a slow start and had just one hit through the first four innings, but busted out with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and four more in the eighth. Cullen Large, Nick Podkul, and Kevin Vicuna each drove in two runs, while Ryan Noda, Cal Stevenson and Chavez Young registered RBIs with Stevenson extending his hitting streak to a career high 18 games.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers in game two of the four game weekend series. It's the eighth of 13 matchups between the two clubs in 2019. Dunedin holds the season series lead at 5-2 following their victory last night and have outscored Lakeland 26-4 in the last two games. Following last night's win, the D-Jays have won a season best seven straight games and have the most wins in the league since May 28th.

AGAINST LAKELAND: Dunedin and Lakeland match up at Joker Marchant Stadium for the eighth of 13 matchups between the the clubs this season. Dunedin has won two straight, and five of the seven contests completed between the teams in 2019. Following the completion of this series, the two teams will match up and a three game series beginning on July 16th at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium in Clearwater.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won a season high seven straight, eight of 10, 16 of 20, and 29 of their last 38 dating back to May 22nd. The Blue Jays also possess the most wins in the league since May 28th, and contain the best record (53-28) and Winning Percentage (.654) in the Florida State League coming into play tonight. Additionally, when the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best Winning Percentage up and down the entire Toronto organization at .654. During this winning streak, the Blue Jays have climbed back into first place in the FSL North Division standings and have now spent a franchise record 83 of the 94 days in the 2019 schedule in first place in their respective division. This month marks the first time since May of 2016, the D-Jays hold the league's best record at any point in the season.

