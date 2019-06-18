Dunedin Continues Their Suspended Game from Yesterday

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays and the Tarpons continue suspended game from last night. Tampa scored two runs in the second and third innings off RHP TJ Zeuch, but the Blue Jays tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth on Ryan Noda's RBI double to pull to within three. At the completion of the suspended game, the Blue Jays and the Tarpons will play game two of the three game series 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won three straight, six of seven, 12 of 17 and 17 of 21 dating back to May 22nd.

THE CHAMP ACT: With their victory in game one of a doubleheader with the Fire Frogs last Tuesday, Dunedin clinched the first half FSL North Division title and punched their ticket to the Florida State League playoffs in September. The clincher marks the sixth first half title and 15th half title overall in franchise history. The first half title also marks the first time the D-Jays have clinched in the first half since 2014.

FIRST HALF SUCCESS: Dunedin finished the first half posting some of the best numbers in franchise history. Dunedin won 41 games, and clinched the first half division title in the North. Additionally, the Blue Jays notched 23 wins against Division opponents and won 13 total series including six of the last seven series to end the first half.

