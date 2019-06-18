Ronaldo Hernandez Named FSL Player of the Week

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Charlotte Stone Crabs catcher Ronaldo Hernandez has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for June 10-16, the league office announced Monday.

Hernandez hit .571 with four doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks in four games against Bradenton. Through 10 games in the month of June, the Rays' top catching prospect is batting .361 with six extra-base hits and four walks (1.053 OPS).

The Colombia native started the season slow, hitting just .188 through his first 16 games (.459 OPS). Since May 7, Hernandez has hit a robust .342 with 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI over 30 games (.923 OPS).

The 21-year-old becomes the second Stone Crabs player to win FSL Player of the Week, joining outfielder Moises Gomez, who won the award for the week of April 29-May 5.

