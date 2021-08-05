Ducks Swipe Series Finale in Southern Maryland

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 13-6 on Thursday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Long Island erupted for six runs in the opening inning off Blue Crabs starter Sam Burton. Vladimir Frias hit the first pitch of the game over the right field fence for a solo home run, Steve Lombardozzi scored on a wild pitch, Nick Bottari added an RBI single, and Jesse Berardi capped the frame with a three-run homer to right-center.

Michael Baca's two-run triple in the second off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon closed the gap to 6-2, but the Ducks regained their six-run cushion in the third on Breland Almadova's RBI triple to and Lombardozzi's RBI single. Southern Maryland pulled to within 8-5 courtesy of Alex Crosby's RBI single in the third along with Cesar Trejo's RBI double and Kent Blacktone's sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Ramon Flores picked up an RBI single in the fifth for the Flock to make it a 9-5 game. Then, after a Blue Crabs run in the eighth, the Ducks then pushed across four runs in the ninth to close out their scoring for the day. Lombardozzi's sac fly to right, a bases loaded hit by pitch of Sal Giardina and a two-run fielding error off the bat of Johnni Turbo did the damage.

DeLeon (2-1) picked up the win, tossing six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. Burton (3-6) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and four walks over four innings with one strikeout.

The Ducks set a franchise single-game record with 10 stolen bases, including four from Turbo, which also tied a team record, and three from Lombardozzi. Turbo led the Flock offensively with three hits, a run and a walk. Lombardozzi added two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 10, to begin a four-game set with the Blue Crabs. Game one of the single admission doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. Game two will begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's Irish Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court, and a Triple Play Tuesday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

