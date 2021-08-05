2019 Blue Crab Dusten Knight Makes MLB Debut with Orioles

(Baltimore, MD) The Baltimore Orioles selected the contract of Dusten Knight late on August 4th, 2021. The former Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher made his MLB debut at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday evening.

At the age of 30, Knight made his MLB debut, allowing two runs in one inning of relief. The right-hander became one of 94 Blue Crabs in franchise history to have played at the MLB level. Dusten became the second former Blue Crab since 2019 to make their MLB debut at the age of 30 years or older, joining Chris Mazza.

In 2019, Knight set an Atlantic League record for strikeouts in a single game with 17, and held a 3.78 ERA in a dozen starts for Southern Maryland. "Dusten is electric. From his backflips to his strikeouts, he has a bright future in front of him," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

