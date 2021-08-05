High Point's Casad Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month

High Point Rockers pitcher Cooper Casad

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers pitcher Cooper Casad today was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month. The announcement came from the ALPB home office in New York.

Casad, 25, went 4-0 in six starts during the month, posting a 2.89 ERA. He threw 37.1 innings, allowed 28 hits and 15 runs while walking 10 and striking out 31. On the season, Casad is 5-0 with a 4.10 ERA.

In July, the third-year pro posted wins over Long Island on July 8, Gastonia on July 14, Southern Maryland on July 25 and West Virginia on July 31. In the win over Gastonia, Casad allowed just one hit over seven innings while striking out six.

Daniel Fields of Long Island was the ALPB Player of the Month for July by hitting three home runs and driving in 21 runs.

The Rockers finish a three-game road trip at Lexington on Thursday, August 5 and will return home to play 12 straight games at Truist Point beginning with a 7:05 game against the Long Island Ducks on Friday, August 6.

