Ducks Avoid Sweep, Defeat Blue Crabs 13-6

August 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL)







(Waldorf, MD) The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs by a score of 13-6 in the lone home morning game of the 2021 season for Southern Maryland. The Blue Crabs loss gives them a 1-1 record in the second half, and a series win against the Ducks.

Sam Burton (L, 3-6) got the start for the Blue Crabs, and struggled in the early going. The right-hander surrendered six runs in the first inning, including homers from Vladimir Frias and Jesse Berardi.

The Blue Crabs began clawing back immediately, plating a pair in the bottom of the second inning. Both runs came around to score on a Michael Baca triple, giving the shortstop 20 RBI on the season.

The Ducks reclaimed their six run lead by scoring a pair in the top of the third, but the Blue Crabs kept fighting. Alex Crosby singled in a run in bottom of the third, and Cesar Trejo and Kent Blackstone combined for a pair of RBI's in the fourth inning.

The score remained 9-5 Ducks before the Crabs added a run in the eighth inning, setting up an intriguing ninth frame. But, before the Blue Crabs had their comeback chance, the Ducks plated four runs in ninth inning, securing a 13-6 Long Island win.

After a brief homestand, Southern Maryland travels to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to begin a six game road trip. The Blue Crabs return to Waldorf on August 13th to begin their longest homestand of the 2021 season, playing a dozen straight at Regency Furniture Stadium.

