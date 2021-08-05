Daniel Fields Named Atlantic League Player of the Month for July
August 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced that Long Island Ducks outfielder Daniel Fields has been named the league's Player of the Month for July.
The outfielder led all Atlantic League players during July with a .417 batting average, totaling 25 hits in 60 at bats. He ranked third in the league with a .700 slugging percentage and fourth with a .507 on-base percentage during the month as well. The third-year Duck added eight doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, 14 runs and nine walks.
Fields' month of July was highlighted by a 13-game on-base streak from July 11-27. During the streak, he accrued a .474 batting average (18-for-38) with five doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs, 12 runs and a .565 on-base percentage. In his 22 games played during the month of July, the 30-year-old raised his season batting average from .169 to .288 and his on-base percentage from .325 to .411.
High Point Rockers right-handed pitcher Cooper Casad was chosen as the Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month for July.
The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).
