Ducks Lead All MLB Partner Leagues in Attendance, Finish with Best Record

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Following a 20-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Long Island Ducks began the 2021 season looking to regain the form enjoyed through their first 20 seasons, where the club led the league in attendance 14 times, won four championships, and welcomed 8 million fans to the ballpark. On Sunday, the team completed what could only be described as a comeback season for the ages. Long Island completed the 2021 regular season with the Atlantic League's best record (68-52), while leading all MLB Partner League teams in total and average attendance for the season.

Major League Baseball designated over 40 minor league clubs operating throughout the United States and Canada as MLB Partner League clubs prior to 2021. These teams operate in the Atlantic League, American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League. The Ducks welcomed 224,120 fans in 56 openings, an average of 4,002 per game in 2021. Both the gross attendance, as well the average per game, placed the Ducks atop any club in any MLB Partner League.

"There are a lot of great operators, teams and markets in the Partner League universe," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "To be winners on the field and off, after all we have been through, is a tribute to the support of our fans. Our ownership, staff, players and coaches are all incredibly appreciative and proud to be part of what was a very special comeback season as we got back to Fun in '21."

The Ducks accomplished the feat despite strict capacity restrictions being in place through mid-June. Following restrictions being lifted, the Ducks welcomed their first 2021 sellout on July 4, as over 7,000 fans packed into 6,002-seat Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The largest crowd of the season (7,101) entered the gates August 14. Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have welcomed 8,299,545 fans and 691 sellout crowds - both league records.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

