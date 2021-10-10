Loss Ends Rockers' Season

LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers' season came to an end on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to the Lancaster Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Rockers season ends with the second-most wins overall in the Atlantic League with 64-55 record. Only Long Island won more games over the full course of the season.

High Point will not qualify for the Atlantic Playoffs as Southern Maryland defeated Lexington 9-3 on Sunday to finish off a four-game sweep of the Legends and take the North Division second half title and claim the fourth Atlantic League playoff berth.

High Point, which had clinched the wild card berth, needed Long Island to win the second half North title in order for the wild card team to reach the playoffs.

On Sunday, Lancaster got on the board in the bottom of the first with a run off High Point starter Craig Stem (5-12). With two outs, Alejandro De Aza singled and scored on a double by Blake Gailen.

The Barnstormers increased their lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the second. Trayvon Robinson and Devon Torrence singled to start the inning. An infield out moved the runners to second and third. Melvin Mercedes hit a sacrifice fly to center field which Johnny Field caught but his throw to home was over the head of catcher Stuart Levy, allowing both runners to score.

High Point's Logan Moore made it a 3-1 game with a solo homer leading off the seventh inning.

Lancaster added five runs in the seventh inning on three hits, three walks and a pair of Rockers errors to take an 8-1 lead. De Aza would add an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to put Lancaster up 9-1.

Rockers reliever Reece Karalus got his first professional at-bat in the sixth and worked a full count before singling through the left side.

Augie Sylk (5-7) started for Lancaster and threw six shutout innings while striking out three.

Quincy Latimore and J.R. DiSarcina each collected two hits in the finale.

