Barnstormers Romp in Finale

Augie Sylk closed out the 2021 season with six shutout innings, and the Barnstormers went on to rout the High Point Rockers, 9-1, Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win completed the second half for the Barnstormers at 26-33 and the season at 56-63.

Sylk (5-7) held the Rockers to six hits and a walk during his six innings. No Rocker reached third base safely over that stretch. Trouble found Sylk in the second inning. Logan Moore lined to first, and Randy Norris followed with a single to center. Norris bolted for second but was thrown out by Anderson De La Rosa. Sylk walked Stuart Levy, and J.R. DiSarcina singled to left, putting two runners on at the same time. Nate Blakeney flied out to end the inning and the only threat Sylk faced.

Double plays were turned behind the lefty in his fifth and sixth innings of work.

Blake Gailen lined a double into the left field corner to score Alejandro De Aza in the bottom of the first. In the second, Melvin Mercedes delivered Trayvon Robinson with a sacrifice fly, and Devon Torrence raced home as well when Johnny Field's throw sailed to the backstop.

Logan Moore greeted reliever Kyle Johnson with a homer to right to snap the shutout, but Johnson, Tyler LaPorte and Ryan Eades shut the Rockers out for the remainder of the game.

The Barnstormers utilized RBI singles from De Aza and Torrence, two errors and a short sacrifice fly by Gailen to build a five-run seventh to put the game away. DeAza added an RBI double in the ninth.

NOTES: DeAza had his 11th game with three or more hits...Gindl had his 42nd multi-hit game...He finished with league leading totals of 106 runs and 260 total bases...Melvin Mercedes finished the season over .300...He was pulled after going 1-for-2...The quality start was Sylk's second and the team's 21st.

