Ducks Drop Season Finale; Will Face Blue Crabs in Postseason

October 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks rounds the bases

(Long Island Ducks) L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks rounds the bases(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 9-6 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the regular season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

James Harris led off the game with a solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Matt Dallas. Nick Bottari answered with a two-run single to left off Revolution starter Duke von Schamann in the bottom of the first, putting the Ducks ahead 2-1.

York took the lead back in the fourth with three runs, highlighted by Tyler Hill's RBI single to left and Jack Kenley's RBI double to left-center. Long Island closed to within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth on Hector Sanchez's RBI single to left-center, but the Revs got the run back in the sixth on Hill's double play ball that scored Mikey Reynolds.

The Ducks pulled even at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth when L.J. Mazzilli lined a two-run homer over the left field fence. A sacrifice fly to right by Steve Lombardozzi in the seventh gave the Ducks a 6-5 lead, but sac flies from JC Encarnacion and Hill in the eighth put the Revs back ahead 7-6. A two-run homer to right by Nellie Rodriguez in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dallas pitched six innings of five-run ball, allowing 10 hits and a walk while striking out three. Von Schamann also threw six innings of five-run ball, yielding eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Luis Sanchez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing a run on two hits in one inning. Clint Freeman (1-5) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits and two walks in one inning. Jim Fuller earned his 29th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Vladimir Frias led the Flock offensively with three hits, while Boog Powell added two hits and two RBIs.

The Ducks begin the 2021 Atlantic League playoffs on Monday evening with Game One of the North Division Championship Series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). Left-hander Darin Downs (6-5, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against ???.

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home playoff games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

