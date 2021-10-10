Blue Crabs Playoff Bound

(Waldorf, MD) For the first time since 2017, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are headed to the Atlantic League playoffs. Southern Maryland achieved the nearly impossible task by winning six of their final seven games, with Sunday's regular season finale victory crowning the Blue Crabs as the Atlantic League North Division Second Half Champions.

Four years in the making, Daryl Thompson (W, 16-3) tossed a gem on Sunday afternoon to send his hometown team back to the playoffs. The Blue Crabs completed a four-game sweep over the Lexington Legends thanks to a vintage performance from Thompson and early Crabs offense, resulting in a 9-3 victory.

It will be a quick turnaround for Southern Maryland, who will embark on their playoff journey beginning on Monday evening on the road against the Long Island Ducks. Following the series opener, games two and three (if necessary) of the three-game series will be played at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday, October 12th and Wednesday, October 13th.

Should the Blue Crabs make it, the Atlantic League Championship Series would be a five-game series, beginning on Friday, October 15th, and could run all the way through Wednesday, October 20th.

