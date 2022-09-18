Ducks Complete Successful 2022 Season

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have officially completed the 2022 season, presented by Catholic Health, the franchise's 22nd season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The 2022 season saw the organization complete several outstanding achievements, both in terms of on-field accolades and off-field milestones. These accomplishments include:

For the second consecutive season, the Ducks led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance (285,888) and led the Atlantic League in average (4,538) attendance. Long Island has now welcomed an Atlantic League record 8,594,946 fans through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark since the inaugural 2000 season. Additionally, the Ducks increased their total attendance by 61,768 (+28%) and their average attendance by 571 per game (+14%) from the 2021 season.

The Ducks hosted eight past-capacity crowds during the 2022 season. Long Island has now welcomed 699 sold out crowds all-time, which is also an Atlantic League record. The Ducks expect to host their milestone 700th past-capacity crowd early in the 2023 season.

A competitive effort in attempting to reach the Atlantic League playoffs. Long Island remained in the playoff race until the final week of the regular season.

Alejandro De Aza secured the Atlantic League batting title with a league best .343 batting average. He becomes just the second player in franchise to win the league's batting title for a single season, joining outfielder Kraig Binick (.343, 2011). De Aza also led the Atlantic League with a .452 on-base percentage.

Lew Ford became the first player in franchise history to record 1,000 hits in a Ducks uniform. He reached the milestone with an RBI single in the Ducks 8-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on August 28th. Ford also became just the fourth player in Atlantic League history to reach 1,000 hits, joining former Ducks infielders Bryant Nelson and Ray Navarrete as well as former Somerset Patriots infielder Jeff Nettles.

Four members of the 2022 Ducks had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations or foreign professional leagues. They included right-hander pitcher Brett Kennedy (Boston Red Sox, Double-A Portland), infielder Deven Marrero (New York Mets, Triple-A Syracuse), left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley (San Francisco Giants, Double-A Richmond) and right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Lin (Wei Chuan Dragons, Taiwan).

Three Ducks alumni were called up to the Major Leagues during 2022. They included right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021), who was promoted to the Kansas City Royals in June as well as infielder Deven Marrero (2022) and left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny (2021), who were both called up by the New York Mets in August. 26 Ducks alumni have now reached the Major League level after playing for Long Island.

Multiple improvements were made to the ballpark prior to the 2022 season. These included the continuation of the rail replacement project that began in 2021, the laying of new concrete surfaces throughout the ballpark and the installation of netting underneath the ballpark's superstructure. Improvements will continue going into the 2023 season, so stay tuned for some very exciting news about ballpark upgrades in the near future!

The 2023 season of Long Island Ducks baseball will be here before you know it! 2023 season ticket plans and sponsorships are now available, with mini plans, group tickets, birthday party packages and individual tickets going on sale at a later date. For season ticket or sponsorship information, or to learn how you can get involved with the Ducks, please call (631) 940-3825 or visit LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

