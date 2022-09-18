Blue Crabs Fall 6-1 in Regular Season Finale

September 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Lancaster, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 6-1 in the season finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs suffered their first sweep, as the Blue Crabs lost the final three games of the season to the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Alsis Herrera (L, 1-5) allowed four runs across five innings, allowing seven hits, while striking out two batters. Herrera had trouble in the second and third innings, allowing all four runs in those two frames.

The Blue Crabs got the bats going first in the top of the second inning. Santiago Chirino was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Matt Hibbert walked. Ryan Haug then roped a double down the left-field line, scoring Chirino to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead. Despite having runners on second and third with no outs, the Blue Crabs were unable to drive another run in.

Southern Maryland's lead would be short-lived as the Barnstormers rallied for three in the second inning. The Barnstormers posted a pair of RBI doubles along with a ground out that brought home a run.

With Southern Maryland already trailing 3-1, Lancaster extended the lead when Andretty Cordero smashed a solo home run to left field. It was his third homer in the last three games.

The game remained 4-1 until the sixth when the Barnstormers scored two runs on three hits to take a 6-1 lead. The score remained 6-1 the rest of the way.

Southern Maryland finishes the season with an 83-48 record, the best in franchise history. Throughout the course of the season, the Blue Crabs set many records, including the best half in Atlantic League history, with a .727 win percentage. The Blue Crabs also set numerous franchise records, including the longest winning streak in Blue Crabs' history at 12 games.

Thank you to all the fans who supported the Blue Crabs throughout the regular season. The postseason begins on Tuesday when the Blue Crabs take on the Barnstormers for game one in a three-out-of-five series.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.