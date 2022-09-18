Castro's Blast Launches Ducks to Victory in Season Finale

September 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-5 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series and the final game of the 2022 season at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Staten Island struck first, courtesy of an RBI single by Mariel Bautista in the first inning off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. The Ducks answered with a four-spot off FerryHawks starter Anthony Rodriguez in the second to take a 4-1 lead. Jose Sermo's RBI double, Joe DeCarlo's RBI single, an error that scored Dustin Woodcock and a wild pitch that plated DeCarlo highlighted the inning.

The FerryHawks closed to within a run in the third on a two-out, two-run homer to center by Bautista. Carlos Castro lifted a sac fly to center in the seventh, pushing the Ducks lead to 5-3. However, a two-run homer to left by Bautista in the seventh tied the game at five. It stayed that way until the top of the ninth when Castro launched a two-out, two-run homer to left, giving the Ducks a 7-5 advantage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Iorio tossed five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out three. Rodriguez also pitched five innings, conceding four runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Chas Cywin (1-1) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one. Nelson Figueroa (0-2) took the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits in one inning. Jose Jose collected his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Castro led the Flock offensively with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Zach Racusin added two hits and two walks, while Dustin Woodcock chipped in with two hits and a run.

The Ducks would like to thank their tremendous fans for a successful 2022 season, both on and off the field. CLICK HERE to read about the many accomplishments the team achieved this year. 2023 Ducks season ticket plans and sponsorships are now available. For season ticket or sponsorship information, or to learn how you can get involved with the Ducks, please call (631) 940-3825 or visit LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.