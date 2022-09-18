Barnstormers Shut Out Blue Crabs 9-0

(Lancaster, PA) The Lancaster Barnstormers posted five runs in the first inning on Saturday night, and they never looked back. The Barnstormers homered five times, while the pitching staff surrendered only two hits en route to their 9-0 victory.

Eddie Butler struggled in the first inning, allowing Shawon Dunston Jr. to hit a leadoff home run. From there, the first seven Barnstormers' batters recorded hits in the first inning. The Barnstormers ended up scoring five runs in the first.

Butler kept the Barnstormers off the board until the fourth inning when Shawon Dunston hit another home run over the right field wall, putting the Barnstormers on top 6-0. In the fifth inning, the Barnstormers went deep again, as Trayvon Robinson hit an opposite-field home run to right, giving Lancaster a 7-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Cameron Gann (W, 9-8) was rolling, as he threw five scoreless innings, striking out seven batters. From there, Donald Goodson pitched three perfect innings, while West Tunnell pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Dario Polanco came in relief of Eddie Butler in the sixth inning. Polanco allowed two runs across the three innings, both of which were solo home runs. Andretty Cordero hit a homer to left, while Joseph Carpenter went deep to right in the Barnstormers' 9-0 win.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow at 1 pm for game three of the three-game set. The Blue Crabs look to avoid their first sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon.

