DTFC Match Time Changed at Lexington

March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







Dallas Trinity FC's upcoming road match against Lexington SC, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 15, has been moved up to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The schedule change was made by Lexington SC due to incoming inclement weather and to accommodate logistical considerations.

