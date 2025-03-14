DTFC Match Time Changed at Lexington
March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
Dallas Trinity FC's upcoming road match against Lexington SC, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 15, has been moved up to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT.
The schedule change was made by Lexington SC due to incoming inclement weather and to accommodate logistical considerations.
