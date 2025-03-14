Power FC Faces Spokane Zephyr FC on March 15 on the Road

March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club travels to Spokane, WA to take on Spokane Zephyr FC in the club's second road match of the Spring schedule. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Following a gritty performance on Sunday, Mar. 9 against Lexington SC in the Spring home opener, Power FC enters week 24 looking to get back in the win column. Fueled by forward Loza Abera's one-timer and first goal with the club, Power FC made a second half push but were unable to capitalize and deliver the equalizer in its 2-1 loss.

"Loza did well and I'm so happy for her to come out with that goal, it's been a long time coming," Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "She had a frustrating first half of the season and you can tell how much it meant to her when that goal went in."

With two Spring matches behind them, Power FC's prepared to improve upon its miscues, eager to climb the ranks and make a playoff push in the latter half of the season.

Coach Nana emphasized the importance of dialing in for the full 90 minutes and generating more shots on target.

"We did some really good things against Lexington SC, and we can hold on to that," Nana said. "We also had moments that we need to learn from. We learn from those and move forward."

Power FC's team chemistry was evident on Sunday during the club's dominant performance on both sides of the field. On the offensive end, Power FC out-shot Lexington SC 20-8 (16 in the box), tied for a team-high in shots (last against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sept. 13, 2024).

Midfielder Anna Bagley, recognized as Agile Defensive Player of the Match, showcased defensive prowess with three tackles, one clearance and one blocked shot through the full 90 minutes of play.

"We have some of the best wide players in the league and they don't get enough credit for what they do," Nana said. "The things they do out of possession are second to none in the league and It was part of our strategy to utilize Bagley as much as we could."

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

Spokane Zephyr FC (3-7-6) sits above Power FC with 15 points. Coming off its 2-1 loss to Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, Mar. 8, Spokane looks to overcome Power FC on its home field and extend its edge in the league standings.

"They give up a lot of spaces that we like to exploit, and it plays into our style of play," Nana said. "We also know that they're very dangerous especially in the flanks. Their winners are extremely good. We must make sure we defend the flanks well, make sure we're not isolated in defending, we're compact in between our lines, we're quick to get to the ball and prevent them from picking out passes or dangerous spaces."

Led by Head Coach Jo Johnson, DC Power Football Club is 0-1-1 all-time against Spokane. The last time the clubs met on Sept. 29, 2024 at Audi Field, Power FC fell to Spokane 2-2 struggling to reclaim the lead after the visiting team's equalizer in the 70th-minute. Defender Madison Wolfbauer notched both goals for the district, displaying her versatility and ability to shine as a two-way player.

Power FC resumes play at Audi Field on Sunday, Mar. 23 at 2 p.m. Single-game match tickets ae available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Where to Watch

Power FC's Pacific Northwest match at Spokane Zephyr FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 5 p.m. ET.

