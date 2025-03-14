Lexington Sporting Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC Match Rescheduled

March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced that its upcoming home match against Dallas Trinity FC, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 15, 2025, has been rescheduled.

The match will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST on the same date with gates set to open at 11:00a.m. EST, which is 60 minutes prior to kick off. Parking lots will be open starting at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The schedule change was made due to incoming inclement weather and to accommodate logistical considerations. Fans will still be able to attend the match as scheduled. All tickets previously purchased for the originally scheduled kickoff time will be valid for the rescheduled match. Additionally, any fan who purchased a ticket to tomorrow's match will receive a complimentary ticket to a future USL Super League match of their choosing during the 2025 spring season. To claim this ticket, please email tickets@lexsporting.com.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for additional details regarding matchday programming, which will be announced via Lexington Sporting Club's official website and social media channels.

Lexington Sporting Club thanks its fans for their understanding and continued support. For further inquiries, please contact the club's communications department.

