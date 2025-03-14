DTFC Match Postponed at Lexington

March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







Dallas Trinity FC's upcoming road match against Lexington SC on Saturday, March 15, has been canceled due to team travel delays caused by regional weather in the area.

The match between Dallas and Lexington has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m. CT from Lexington SC Stadium.

