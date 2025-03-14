Lexington Sporting Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC Postponed until April 6

March 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced that its upcoming home match against Dallas Trinity FC, rescheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 15, 2025, has been canceled due to visiting team travel delays caused by regional weather.

The rescheduled match is set to take place on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

With the change, all tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match will be valid for the rescheduled match. Any fan who purchased a ticket for this match will also be eligible to receive a complimentary ticket to a future USL Super League match of their choosing during the 2025 spring season. To claim this ticket, please fill out the following form.

The club extends its gratitude to the fans for their patience and understanding during this time. Supporters are encouraged to follow Lexington Sporting Club's official website and social media channels for the latest updates regarding the rescheduled match and other club news.

Next action at Lexington SC Stadium will be Wednesday, March 19, 2025, as the Lexington SC USL Championship men's team opens action for the U.S. Open Cup against Southern Indiana FC.

