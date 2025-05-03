Dallas Trinity FC Match Rescheduled
May 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
Tonight's Dallas Trinity FC match at Tampa Bay Sun FC has been postponed due to weather and rescheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The match will take place from Riverfront Stadium and stream on Peacock.
