Drive Head to Asheville for Second Series against Tourists

May 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Five evening games and one matinee game are on deck this week for the Greenville Drive as they head to Asheville for the first time this season. Though they'll play at McCormick Field for the first time in 2023, the two teams are already familiar with each other as the split the series in Greenville during the week of April 9.

The Drive started off hot in that series, snagging two wins in the first two games before losing three-straight to the Tourists, including two in extra-innings slugfests which also included two weather delayed games. The Drive responded in the series finale taking the Sunday-contest, 4-3 to earn the split.

Since then, the Drive have picked up only four wins in their last 12 games, losing both series to Greensboro and Hudson Valley, 4-2. But while the Drive have not fared well in the in the win column, they have had a few bright spots in their lineups they hope to build on. First baseman Blaze Jordan blasted four homeruns in April including three against Hudson Valley during the April 25th homestand. Infielder Chase Meidroth continues to lead the team with an OBP of .521 which is also good for second in the entire South Atlantic League. Meidroth and utility player Max Ferguson also find themselves in the top 10 of the South Atlantic League in walks, with Meidroth picking up 20 good for second place and Ferguson picking up 14 good for ninth place.

On the flip side, two Drive pitchers, also find themselves among the league's top 10 in a couple categories. Starter Isaac Coffey leads the league in strikeouts fanning 30 so far this year while starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion is second in the league in opponent batting average, holding teams to just .154 average.

Asheville comes into this series winners of just five of their last 12 games including splitting a six-game series with defending SAL Champions, the Bowling Green Hot Rods. This week's schedule of games includes:

Tuesday, May 2 at 6:35 PM

Wednesday, May 3 at 6:35 PM

Thursday, May 4 at 6:35 PM

Friday, May 4 at 6:35 PM

Saturday, May 5 at 6:05 PM

Sunday, May 6 at 1:05 PM

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2023

Drive Head to Asheville for Second Series against Tourists - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.