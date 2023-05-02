Kilpatrick Homers Twice, Braves Power Their Way Past Hot Rods
May 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME,GA -Leadoff hitter Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. bookended Rome's night offensively with two solo shots, as the Braves topped the Hot Rods in game one, 6-3.
Kilpatrick wasted no time putting the Braves out in front as he clobbered a solo shot to left in the home half of the first inning. The round tripper marked his first of the year and handed the Hot Rods an early one run deficit. The following inning, a walk to Brandol Mezquita, a double off the bat of Kadon Morton, and a poke to left from Drake Baldwin extended the Braves lead to 3-0.
A fine outing from Rome starter Tyler Owens kept the Hot Rods lineup at bay for the first three innings. The Vienna, Virginia native, Patrick Halligan, was first in relief of Owens and was tabbed with three unearned runs following a fielding debacle in the top of the sixth inning. Sidewinder Rob Griswold cleaned up the mess and exited the inning with the game still tied, 3-3.
Rome retaliated in the bottom of the frame. Once again fueled by a Brandol Mezquita free pass, Drake Baldwin shipped one over the batter's eye to reestablish the Braves lead, 5-3. The stage was then Kadon Morton's as he left AdventHealth Stadium for the second time of the night, adding an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.
After being called-up to Rome just two days ago, Rob Griswold was rewarded with a win in his High-A debut. Jonathan Hughes collected the save, his first.
The Braves prep for game two against the Hot Rods which is set for Wednesday evening at 7:00pm EDT.
Images from this story
|
Rome Braves on game day
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Kilpatrick Homers Twice, Braves Power Their Way Past Hot Rods - Rome Braves
- Wikelman Gonzalez's Bounce-Back Effort Nabs Tourists 5-1 - Greenville Drive
- De Los Santos Delivers Walk-Off Winner for Cyclones - Brooklyn Cyclones
- A Walk-Off Winston-Salem Winner - Winston-Salem Dash
- Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Its Away Series to the Dash, 8-7 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Drop Series Opener 6-3, Fall Short in Late Comeback - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Offense Sluggish in 5-1 Home Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Crawdads Steal 5 Bases in Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Wilmington Tops Hudson Valley, 5-2 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- HVR Game Notes - May 2, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Drive Head to Asheville for Second Series against Tourists - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.