Kilpatrick Homers Twice, Braves Power Their Way Past Hot Rods

ROME,GA -Leadoff hitter Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. bookended Rome's night offensively with two solo shots, as the Braves topped the Hot Rods in game one, 6-3.

Kilpatrick wasted no time putting the Braves out in front as he clobbered a solo shot to left in the home half of the first inning. The round tripper marked his first of the year and handed the Hot Rods an early one run deficit. The following inning, a walk to Brandol Mezquita, a double off the bat of Kadon Morton, and a poke to left from Drake Baldwin extended the Braves lead to 3-0.

A fine outing from Rome starter Tyler Owens kept the Hot Rods lineup at bay for the first three innings. The Vienna, Virginia native, Patrick Halligan, was first in relief of Owens and was tabbed with three unearned runs following a fielding debacle in the top of the sixth inning. Sidewinder Rob Griswold cleaned up the mess and exited the inning with the game still tied, 3-3.

Rome retaliated in the bottom of the frame. Once again fueled by a Brandol Mezquita free pass, Drake Baldwin shipped one over the batter's eye to reestablish the Braves lead, 5-3. The stage was then Kadon Morton's as he left AdventHealth Stadium for the second time of the night, adding an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

After being called-up to Rome just two days ago, Rob Griswold was rewarded with a win in his High-A debut. Jonathan Hughes collected the save, his first.

The Braves prep for game two against the Hot Rods which is set for Wednesday evening at 7:00pm EDT.

