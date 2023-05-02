A Walk-Off Winston-Salem Winner

May 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For eight innings, the Greensboro Grasshoppers had Winston-Salem's number. The Dash had plated four runs on only four hits and trailed by three heading to the ninth, but it did not matter. As Winston-Salem has done all season, they charged back with four runs in the bottom of the ninth, walking off the Grasshoppers, 8-7, at Truist Stadium Tuesday evening.

Winston-Salem (15-5) was stifled for most of the night at the plate while Greensboro (14-8) jumped on the Dash bullpen. Greensboro put up a crooked number in the fourth plating five runs to take a 5-1 lead.

The Dash fought back in the middle innings, making it a one run game thanks to a Michael Turner two-RBI double and a Wilfred Veras RBI single through five, but Greensboro responded with a two spot to take a 7-4 lead into the latter innings.

Winston-Salem went without a hit from the fifth to the ninth behind Grasshopper pitching with Will Kobos firing nearly three innings of no-hit baseball. The Dash matched Kobos, with Chase Plymell and Haylen Green firing a combined three shutout innings, giving Winston-Salem hope, trailing by three going to the bottom of the ninth.

Despite the cold bats, the Dash got to Jack Carey who was in for the save. Turner started the rally with a one out single, and Ivan Gonzalez was plunked, putting two on for Jason Matthews. The shortstop, who already had an RBI on the evening, lined one into center scoring Turner, cutting the lead to two, 7-5.

Terrell Tatum, the hero from Sunday's walk-off win, kept the line moving on a single to right plating Gonzalez, making it a one run game, 7-6. Loidel Chapelli reached on a fielder's choice, and with Tatum standing on third and Chapelli on second, the South Atlantic League leader in RBI, DJ Gladney, stepped to the plate with the chance to win it.

The Chicago native had struggled at the plate, going 0-for-3 on the day. But with the game on the line and two outs, he worked himself into a 3-1 count, and got a backdoor breaking ball, lacing it down the right field line skipping over the short wall for Winston-Salem's second consecutive walk-off win, 8-7.

Gladney was mobbed by his teammates who came pouring out of the first base dugout in shallow left field, and the Dash took game one of the Battle of I-40 in 2023.

Winston-Salem followed up its dramatics from Sunday with another come from behind win. The Dash were led at the plate by Turner who finished 2-4 with two-RBI while Matthews picked up a multi-hit game driving in two. Gladney picked up his 28th and 29th RBI on the season with the walk-off double, extending his South Atlantic League lead.

The Dash try to make it two in a row against Greensboro on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Education Day at Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.