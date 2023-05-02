Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Its Away Series to the Dash, 8-7
May 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers drop the first game of its away series to the Winston-Salem Dash, 8-7, on Tuesday, May 2. The Dash moved to 14-5 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 14-7. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 12-8 with two Grasshoppers errors.
Leading at the plate for Greensboro was Hudson Head going 3-4 with two triples, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Tres Gonzalez and Will Matthiessen both recorded home runs while Tsung-Che Cheng added a double.
Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on 4.03 innings of work. Jack Carey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season. Will Kobos added a hold for three on the season while Cy Neilson took his first blown save.
Haylen Green took the win for the Dash and moved to 1-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Wednesday, May 3, at 12:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2023
- A Walk-Off Winston-Salem Winner - Winston-Salem Dash
- Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Its Away Series to the Dash, 8-7 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Drop Series Opener 6-3, Fall Short in Late Comeback - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Offense Sluggish in 5-1 Home Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Crawdads Steal 5 Bases in Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Wilmington Tops Hudson Valley, 5-2 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- HVR Game Notes - May 2, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Drive Head to Asheville for Second Series against Tourists - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Its Away Series to the Dash, 8-7
- Six Home Runs from the Grasshoppers Lift Them to a 12-1 Victory and Series Win
- Grasshoppers Split Doubleheader with the Rome Braves
- Greensboro Grasshoppers Dropped to Rome Braves, 6-0
- Hoppers Defeat the Braves in Second Game of Home Series