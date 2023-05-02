Grasshoppers Drop First Game of Its Away Series to the Dash, 8-7

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers drop the first game of its away series to the Winston-Salem Dash, 8-7, on Tuesday, May 2. The Dash moved to 14-5 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 14-7. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 12-8 with two Grasshoppers errors.

Leading at the plate for Greensboro was Hudson Head going 3-4 with two triples, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Tres Gonzalez and Will Matthiessen both recorded home runs while Tsung-Che Cheng added a double.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, four earned runs, and three free bases on 4.03 innings of work. Jack Carey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season. Will Kobos added a hold for three on the season while Cy Neilson took his first blown save.

Haylen Green took the win for the Dash and moved to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Wednesday, May 3, at 12:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

