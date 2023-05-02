De Los Santos Delivers Walk-Off Winner for Cyclones

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - For the third time already in 2023, a ballgame at Maimonides Park ended with a celebration scrum in the middle of the infield. LF Omar De Los Santos was the latest hero, delivering awalk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to propel the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 4-3 triumph over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night.

After Aberdeen (7-13) tied the game at three in the top of the ninth on a single and a pair of errors, the game remained even into extra innings.

LHP Daniel Juárez escaped a bases-loaded jam for Brooklyn (7-12) in the top of the 10th. The 22-year-old stranded the bags full when 1B Joe Suozzi made a lunging grab in foul ground in front of the first-base dugout.

In the bottom of the 10th, 3B Mateo Gil started the inning as the automatic runner at second and immediately advanced to third on a wild pitch. On a 2-1 offering, De Los Santos flipped a sinking line drive over the second baseman's head and into the outfield for a single. Gil scored on the knock to provide Brooklyn a 4-3 victory.

The Cyclones jumped in front early, scoring a tally in the bottom of the first. CF Alex Ramírez started with a walk and moved to third on a single by C Kevin Parada. RF Stanley Consuegra provided a sacrifice fly to right, giving Brooklyn a 1-0 edge.

Aberdeen drew even in the top of the second on a DH Isaac Bellony double, but Brooklyn promptly squirted back ahead.

De Los Santos started a rally with a one-out infield single and quickly swiped second. Following the 23-year-old's snag of third, the throw down sailed into left field. De Los Santos got up and scored on the miscue to put the 'Clones ahead, 2-1.

In the fourth, Aberdeen tied the game up once more on a double down the left-field line by 3B Issac De León.

Parada started Brooklyn's half of the sixth with a double and SS William Lugo brought him home with a line-drive single to right, giving the Cyclones a 3-2 advantage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Tyler Stuart punched out a career-high nine hitters for Brooklyn over five innings, while Aberdeen's RHP Daniel Lloyd whiffed a career-best-matching seven over four frames.

LHP Daniel Juárez (2-0) earned the victory with 1.1 innings of spotless relief. RHP Hayden Nierman (0-1) permitted an unearned run in extras and was saddled with the defeat.

The Cyclones go for their third-straight win against Aberdeen on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Jeffrey Colón (0-0, 10.38) will take the mound for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Jean Pinto (0-1, 2.50).

