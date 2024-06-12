Drillers Blank Travs in Wednesday Matinee

Tulsa, OK-Four Tulsa Drillers pitchers limited Arkansas to just three hits and the Travelers were shutout 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon. Arkansas had runners throughout the game drawing seven walks and being hit by a pitch but left eight runners on base including six in scoring position. Reid VanScoter was the tough luck loser after allowing just two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* A pair of walks put two runners on with one out in the sixth inning but Tulsa lefty Ronan Kopp struck out a pair of Travs around a hit by pitch to stall the threat.

* Jared Oliva doubled as a pinch-hitter leading off the seventh and Ben Ramirez followed with a walk but a sacrifice bunt and two strikeouts kept the runners from touching home plate.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Reid VanScoter: L, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

* LHP Peyton Alford: IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas still trails Springfield by 0.5 games in the first half division race with 10 games to play after Springfield lost at home to NW Arkansas, 7-2.

* It was the fifth shutout loss of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-2, 2.50) making the start against RHP Kendall Williams (2-6, 7.91). First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

