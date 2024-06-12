Cardinals Can't Climb Out of Early Hole, Drop Third Straight
June 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored four times in the top of the 3rd inning and Cardinals could not tally any runs after a two-run 2nd as Springfield dropped its third straight with a 7-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cards have dropped the first two games of the series and have now lost 4 of their last 5.
Decisions:
W: Cruz Noriega (3-0)
L: Cooper Hjerpe (0-1)
Notables:
Cardinals #6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Cooper Hjerpe took the loss in his Double-A debut, allowing 5 ER on 4 H over 2.2 IP with 3 K.
Noah Mendlinger went 1-for-4 for the Cardinals to extend his hitting streak to 6 games.
Jack Ralston fired 2.1 scoreless innings for Springfield and has not allowed a run in 3 straight appearances and 5 of his last 6.
Lefty Alex Cornwell made his first appearance for Springfield since May 4 after spending over a month with Triple-A Memphis.
The Cardinals are just 2-6 against Northwest Arkansas this season.
On Deck:
Thursday, June 15 at 7:05 pm: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-4, 5.12 ERA) vs NWA RHP Mason Barnett (2-4, 6.14 ERA)
Springfield Cashew Chickens night, Thirsty Thursday
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
Leonardo Taveras tosses a scoreless ninth, his 12th scoreless outing in 20 appearances this season. His ERA is now down to 2.67.
