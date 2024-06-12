RoughRiders Ink Partnership with Dillas

June 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with North Texas-based fast-casual restaurant, Dillas.

"Our partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders is an integral part of continuing Dillas' growth as a local business," said Kyle Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Dillas Quesadillas. "We have cherished serving the Frisco community since our doors first opened in 2017 and again in 2023 at our latest restaurant in West Frisco. Joining forces with an organization that shares similar values like the RoughRiders allows us to extend our mission to even larger audiences."

With nine locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and Louisiana, Dillas is community-minded, focusing on causes such as hunger, education and community health. Dillas' commitment to fighting hunger can be seen through their community program with Minnie's Food Pantry, a familiar community partner with the Frisco RoughRiders. For each $0.30 added to the total at checkout, Dillas helps feed two people in need.

"This partnership with Dillas is a perfect fit for our organization," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "The RoughRiders and Dillas share a commitment to serving the community of Frisco and we are thrilled to welcome Dillas to our team."

Following their two-week road trip, the RoughRiders are back home June 11th through 16th with a fun-filled homestand at Riders Field. Friday, June 14th is NASCAR Night presented by Texas Motor Speedway with high-speed fun throughout the ballpark. June 15th is Mutt Cutts Night with an appearance from a replica of the Mutt Cutts van and moped featured in the 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber. The homestand wraps up on Sunday with Father's Day as the RoughRiders take the field as the Dallas Black Giants in tribute to the barnstorming Negro Leagues team of the 1920's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 12, 2024

RoughRiders Ink Partnership with Dillas - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.