Homestand Highlights: June 18 - June 23

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, June 18th for a six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) through Sunday, June 23rd. The homestand begins with Buck-A-Brat on Tuesday and a Dollar Hot Dog Night on Wednesday while Thirsty Thursday™ is highlighted by our second Bark in the Ballpark of the year. The fun continues over the weekend with a Fireworks Friday, Cayden Wallace Bobblehead on Saturday, and a Family Sunday with a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway and Kids Run the Bases PLUS our first Pre-Game Catch on the Field for the homestand finale.

Tuesday, June 18 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 19 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT PRESENTED BY HIGHLANDS ONCOLOGY

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT - As part of cancer awareness night, the Naturals will recognize local cancer-related non-profits with a pre-game recognition, while local organizations will have tables on the concourse. Cancer Awareness Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Highlands Oncology.

Thursday, June 20 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY BIMBO BAKERIES WITH BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thursday's game is presented by Bimbo Bakeries.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for a Thursday night edition of Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the second of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark during the 2024 season. Bark in the Ballpark during the 2024 season is presented by Raising Cane's.

Friday, June 21 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY BOMB POPS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to spectacular fireworks show following the game. This week's Fireworks Friday is presented by Bomb Pops.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, June 22 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

CAYDEN WALLACE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

CAYDEN WALLACE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a one-of-a-kind Cayden Wallace Bobblehead courtesy of Arvest. The Arkansas-native and former standout at the University of Arkansas where he helped lead the Hogs to the College World Series semifinals in 2022. After a stellar college career with the Razorbacks, he was the Kansas City Royals second round pick in 2022 and has played parts of two seasons with the Naturals.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy â€ËHappy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

FREE KIDS YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC (PRIOR TO GATES) - The Naturals will be hosting a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and includes baseball instruction from select Naturals' players. Each registered participant will receive a FREE ticket to the game. The clinic is currently at capacity.

MEDIA PARTNER for the Kids Clinic and the Cayden Wallace Bobblehead is KNWA & Fox 24.

Sunday, June 23 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES, AND A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL

FAMILY SUNDAY - Spend an afternoon with your family and friends at Arvest Ballpark and watch the Naturals take on the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the homestand finale.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Oreo Cookies at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early on Sunday as fans are invited to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide baseballs for the first 50 fans as they enter the field. The catch will take place from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. and is presented by the Arkansas Beef Council.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

