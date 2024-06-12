Wind Surge Fire on All Offensive Cylinders to Defeat RockHounds

June 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge came out on top 10-5 over the Midland RockHounds at Riverfront Stadium. The win snaps a five-game home losing streak for Wichita dating back to May 30 vs. Springfield.

Kyler Fedko and Ben Ross connected on solo blasts to left field in the bottom halves of the third and fourth innings. Fedko's second round-tripper of the season left the bat at 105 MPH, while Ross's fourth doubled the Wind Surge advantage to 2-0 a third of the way through the ball game.

Junior Perez and Denzel Clarke's run-scoring doubles tied Midland's game in the top of the fourth. Jorel Ortega slugged Wichita's third home run of the night, a two-run blast for his third of the season in the bottom of the fifth to put Wichita ahead 4-2.

Tanner Schobel brought in Fedko on a sacrifice fly to center an inning later in the sixth, forcing Midland to dig into their bullpen. The sac fly made Schobel the fourth Wind Surge hitter to record an RBI on the night.

Luke Keaschall singled home Ross on a knock to left after the stretch in the seventh. Carson McCusker grounded a hard chopper to third that found its way to the outfield after an infield error to plate Jake Rucker and Jeferson Morales. Daniel Susac cut a scoring skid for the RockHounds on a base hit to left in the top of the eighth for an 8-3 score in favor of Wichita.

A pair of bases-loaded plays, a groundout, and a hit by pitch brought in two more Wind Surge runs to put them into double-digit scoring in the bottom of the eighth. Although Cooper Bowman left the yard on a two-run dinger in the top of the ninth, Cody Laweryson recorded the final out to end a five-game home losing skid.

Aaron Rozek evened his season record at 3-3 with a win as a piggyback reliever. Rozek held Midland to three earned runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Wichita continues their home series at Riverfront Stadium with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, June 13, on Military Appreciation Night. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.