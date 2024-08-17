Dream Weather the Storm in 83-81 Win over Seattle

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream opened the second-half of the 2024 season with an 83-81 win over the Seattle Storm, powered by a dominant 30-point performance from Rhyne Howard.

The guard finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists in her first action since clinching the Bronze medal with Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I always say shooters shoot," Howard said postgame. "So, once I see one go in, then the next couple are going to be heat checks, so they continue to go in. My teammates continued to find me and give me open looks."

The Dream's record improves to 8-17 overall and 4-8 at home.

"I thought, I told them inside, [we] were really proud of the effort today," added head coach Tanisha Wright. "I thought today was a day that we grew up a little bit."

Trailing by double-digits going into the second half, Howard put up 14 points in the third quarter alone to jump-start a Dream comeback that saw the group go on a 15-6 run in the third quarter and a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada combined for 17 of the Dream's 28 fourth-quarter points to preserve the Atlanta lead in the final stretch. With under 30 seconds left to play, each went 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

All 10 of Canada's points came in the fourth quarter, where she went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. The guard also dished a game-high of eight assists.

"She's somebody who has experience in this league, who's won championships in this league," Wright said of Canada's impact on the team. "And so, to have somebody out there, just a floor general, that can create and find the right people at the right time."

As the final stretch began, Seattle's Jewell Lloyd answered with a 27-foot 3-pointer to tie the game at 81-81, with just four seconds left to play.

But in the final sequence of the game, the Dream looked to none other than veteran Tina Charles to seal the game. Coming out of a timeout with only seconds remaining, Canada found Charles on the block in sideline out-of-bounds action, and the center sank the game-winning jumper as the clock ran out.

Atlanta will continue its five-game home stand this weekend, facing the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on both Peachtree Sports Network and ESPN3.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.