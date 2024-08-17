Dallas Wings Fall to Connecticut Sun 109-91

August 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - In their first game back from the Olympic Break, the Dallas Wings suffered a 109-91 setback to the Connecticut Sun Friday night at College Park Center. The contest was the season debut for reigning WNBA Most Improved Player Satou Sabally, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Arike Ogunbowale had a team-high 21 points, while Natasha Howard posted her third double-double of the year with 17 points and a team-high 11 boards.

The Wings (6-20) started off hot, jumping out to an 8-0 lead which included triples from Sabally and Ogunbowale and bucket from Howard. After a timeout, the Sun responded with an 11-0 run to take an 11-8 lead midway through the first quarter. Connecticut (19-6) never trailed again, leading by seven after the first quarter, 27-20, and by 12 at the half, 50-38.

The Wings' third-quarter woes continued as the Sun outscored Dallas 32-23 in the frame, marking the 19th time this season the Wings have been outscored in the third. Sabally had nine of her 20 points in the third, but Connecticut's DeWanna Bonner had 13 of her game-high 29 in the frame.

Dallas responded in the fourth, scoring 30 points for their highest scoring period since going for 33 against Phoenix in the third quarter on July 3. It was a balanced scoring attack, with Ogunbowale dropping nine, Teaira McCowan going for seven and Howard adding six over the final 10 minutes, as the Wings shot over 61 percent from the field in the frame. It wasn't enough, however, as the Sun kept the Wings at bay with 27 points and 60-percent shooting in the final quarter.

Ogunbowale and McCowan tied for the game high with three steals apiece as the Wings had double-digit steals (12) for the sixth time this season. The three thefts tied a career high for McCowan, who also added 12 points.

The Wings finished 10-24 from three for their third game of double-digit made triples, with Ogunbowale and Sabally each tallying three.

Dallas won the rebounding battle 36-26, outrebounding its opponent for the 15th time, and outscored Connecticut in fast break points (10-9) and second-chance points (12-11).

The Wings shot .439 from the field compared to the Sun's .576 clip, while Connecticut turned 21 Dallas turnovers into 23 points. Bonner led six Sun players in double figures, which also included Marina Mabrey with 17.

The Wings return to action on Tuesday in the first of two consecutive games at the New York Liberty. Tipoff at Barclays Center is set for 6 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and WNBA League Pass. Dallas remains in New York on Thursday for a 6 p.m. tilt, streaming on Prime Video.

